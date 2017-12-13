Recent news:

Third quarter cat losses slow buybacks

Khilan Shah 13 December 2017

The third quarter catastrophes both heavily eroded P&C (re)insurance earnings and companies' excess capital, which led to an overall slowdown in capital management strategies.

Share repurchases shrank across the board in the three months to 30 September compared to the prior-year period, but companies continued to pay dividends, analysis by The Insurance Insider showed.

On the whole, Bermudian insurance firms in this analysis returned almost 60 percent less capital through share repurchases compared to the same quarter of 2016.

