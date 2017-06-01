Recent news:

Third Point Re investment gains outpace S&P 500

Ted Bunker 1 June 2017

Total return reinsurer Third Point Re's investment returns rose last month to the highest level since January and put the Bermudian on track for its best results since 2013, data released today show.

The company's investable assets, managed by Danial Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund in New York, posted a 2.2 percent net return in May, the largest gain since the 2.6 percent recorded in January.

Year-to-date returns have reached 10 percent, the company said, which if it holds...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership