TheCityUK sets out Brexit priorities

Laura Board 12 January 2017

A City of London lobby group appears to have recalibrated its Brexit negotiating position after it today called for a "bespoke deal" for the UK financial services sector.

TheCityUK laid out the priorities of its Brexit negotiations in a paper, with CEO Miles Celic calling for "interim arrangements, access to global talent and expertise, and a bespoke deal based on mutual recognition and regulatory cooperation".

"Ultimately, the best Brexit deal will be one that reduces uncertainty and enables businesses to...

