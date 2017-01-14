Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 January 2017

Search archive

TheCityUK sets out Brexit priorities

Laura Board 12 January 2017

A City of London lobby group appears to have recalibrated its Brexit negotiating position after it today called for a "bespoke deal" for the UK financial services sector.

TheCityUK laid out the priorities of its Brexit negotiations in a paper, with CEO Miles Celic calling for "interim arrangements, access to global talent and expertise, and a bespoke deal based on mutual recognition and regulatory cooperation".

"Ultimately, the best Brexit deal will be one that reduces uncertainty and enables businesses to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π