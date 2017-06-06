Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

The Insider 50 grows

Iulia Ciutina 6 June 2017

The Insurance Insider's index of P&C (re)insurance companies - The Insider 50 - was up by 1.2 percent last week as it entered the first trading week of June.

The composite closed at 1,086.3 index points, surpassing the prior-week record to reach a new year-to-date high.

The Insider 50 also outperformed major market indices last week, with the S&P 500 up by just 1.0 percent, the Stoxx Euro 600 0.3 percent higher while the FTSE 100 stayed relatively flat.

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/1

