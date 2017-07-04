Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 July 2017

Search archive

The Insider 50 creeps higher

Matthew Neill 4 July 2017

In an earlier version of this story we said that The Hanover had entered into a deal with Prudential Financial to transfer $1.6bn of pension liabilities. We would like to clarify that this deal was in fact entered into by The Hartford.

The Insider 50 index of global (re)insurance carriers edged up only marginally last week as gains at US specialty companies were largely offset by share price declines at UK and European firms during a sedate run-up to the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue July 2017/1

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π