Recent news:

The Hartford VA sale in trouble as Atlas talks stall

Adam McNestrie 29 September 2017

The Hartford's proposed $3.5bn sale of its variable annuity run-off business Talcott Resolution to Bob Diamond's Atlas Merchant has run into issues, putting the deal in question, The Insurance Insider understands.



Following a drawn-out sales process, the two sides entered exclusive talks in the summer and the principles of a deal including a roughly $3.5bn cash consideration had been agreed by July.



However, sources have said that The Hartford started approaching underbidders in the sales process earlier this month as...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership