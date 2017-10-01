Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 October 2017

The Hartford VA sale in trouble as Atlas talks stall

Adam McNestrie 29 September 2017

The Hartford's proposed $3.5bn sale of its variable annuity run-off business Talcott Resolution to Bob Diamond's Atlas Merchant has run into issues, putting the deal in question, The Insurance Insider understands.

Following a drawn-out sales process, the two sides entered exclusive talks in the summer and the principles of a deal including a roughly $3.5bn cash consideration had been agreed by July.

However, sources have said that The Hartford started approaching underbidders in the sales process earlier this month as...

