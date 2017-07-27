The Hartford tops estimates despite pensions noise

US nationwide insurer The Hartford bested Wall Street forecasts for core second quarter earnings by more than 10 percent, but fell to a small net loss as it absorbed a pre-announced $488mn pension charge.
The Hartford's shares gained 1.4 percent in after-market trading after the results were posted late today.
However there was again no news on the fate of its run-off variable annuity business Talcott Resolution, which is currently under auction with a price tag of around $3.5bn.
The...
