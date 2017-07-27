Recent news:

The Hartford tops estimates despite pensions noise

Adam McNestrie 27 July 2017

US nationwide insurer The Hartford bested Wall Street forecasts for core second quarter earnings by more than 10 percent, but fell to a small net loss as it absorbed a pre-announced $488mn pension charge.

The Hartford's shares gained 1.4 percent in after-market trading after the results were posted late today.

However there was again no news on the fate of its run-off variable annuity business Talcott Resolution, which is currently under auction with a price tag of around $3.5bn.

The...

