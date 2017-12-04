Recent news:

The Hartford to reap $3bn from Talcott sale

Laura Board 4 December 2017

The Hartford has concluded the long-running auction for Talcott Resolution with a deal for the run-off life and annuity business that is worth a lower-than-expected $3bn to the seller.

The buyers include Cornell Capital, Atlas Merchant Capital, Pine Brook, TRB Advisors, Global Atlantic Financial and J Safra Group.



The Hartford had entered exclusive talks in July to sell the business to Bob Diamond's Atlas Merchant for about $3.5bn. This publication reported in September that The Hartford had begun approaching under-bidders...

