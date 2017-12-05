Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 December 2017

Search archive

The Hartfords Talcott sale prompts cuts in estimates

Iulia Ciutina 5 December 2017

Shares in The Hartford closed down more than 3 percent today in New York after equity analysts lowered earnings estimates in response to the $2.05bn sale of the US insurer's Talcott run-off and annuity unit.

At Wells Fargo, analyst Elyse Greenspan lowered her current year and 2018 and 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates to $2.61, $3.85 and $4.15, respectively, from $3.55, $4.65 and $4.87 per share.

The use of proceeds from the sale was the biggest focus for Greenspan,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π