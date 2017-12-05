Recent news:

The Hartfords Talcott sale prompts cuts in estimates

Iulia Ciutina 5 December 2017

Shares in The Hartford closed down more than 3 percent today in New York after equity analysts lowered earnings estimates in response to the $2.05bn sale of the US insurer's Talcott run-off and annuity unit.

At Wells Fargo, analyst Elyse Greenspan lowered her current year and 2018 and 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates to $2.61, $3.85 and $4.15, respectively, from $3.55, $4.65 and $4.87 per share.

The use of proceeds from the sale was the biggest focus for Greenspan,...

