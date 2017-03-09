The Hartford's Chris Swift has been re-elected as chairman of the American Insurance Association (AIA), a position he first took on last year.
Noting that 2016 marked the 150th anniversary of the organisation, the Hartford chairman and CEO said: "AIA has been and remains at the forefront of advocacy for the property-casualty industry at all levels of government."
Leigh Ann Pusey, AIA president and CEO said: "Chris has brought a tremendous vision and enthusiasm to AIA throughout his tenure as...
