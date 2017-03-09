Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 March 2017

The Hartfords Swift wins new term as AIA chairman

Ted Bunker 8 March 2017

The Hartford's Chris Swift has been re-elected as chairman of the American Insurance Association (AIA), a position he first took on last year.

Noting that 2016 marked the 150th anniversary of the organisation, the Hartford chairman and CEO said: "AIA has been and remains at the forefront of advocacy for the property-casualty industry at all levels of government."

Leigh Ann Pusey, AIA president and CEO said: "Chris has brought a tremendous vision and enthusiasm to AIA throughout his tenure as...

