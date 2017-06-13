Recent news:

The Hartford promotes Paiano to replace Rupp

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

The Hartford tapped treasurer Robert Paiano to replace retiring Robert Rupp as chief risk officer, effective 1 July.

Paiano will report to chairman and CEO Christopher Swift.

"He has deep knowledge of The Hartford's operations and broad industry experience, along with the leadership background necessary to oversee market, insurance and operational risk for the enterprise," Swift said about Paiano in announcing the promotion.

Paiano was named to his present post in 2010, after joining the company in 1996 as a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership