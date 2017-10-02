Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

The Hartford pegs Q3 cat losses at $325mn-$375mn

Charlie Thomas 2 October 2017

The Hartford expects third-quarter catastrophe losses of between $325mn and $375mn, before tax and net of property per risk and other facultative reinsurance.

This estimate includes pre-tax net losses from Hurricane Harvey of $175mn, and between $125mn and $175mn of pre-tax net losses from Hurricane Irma, the firm said in a statement today.

In both circumstances, there was a larger impact on commercial lines than on personal lines, the carrier said. It added that its losses from other Q3 catastrophes,...

