The Hartford offloads $1.6bn of pension liabilities on Pru

Dan Ascher 26 June 2017

US insurance giant The Hartford has offloaded almost a third of its pension liabilities on Prudential Financial.

The deal will see Prudential take on $1.6bn of The Hartford's US qualified pension plan liabilities.

As part of the agreement, Prudential will take responsibility for current and future pension benefits for around 16,000 of The Hartford's former employees.

But The Hartford said the transaction would not affect the pension benefits that its former workers were entitled to.

