Recent news:

The Hartford expands Bushs role as Sprague steps down

Ted Bunker 11 December 2017

The Hartford has added personal lines to the portfolio of small commercial head Stephanie Bush.

Bush, who has overseen small commercial lines since 2014, replaces Ray Sprague, who is retiring after 30 years with the company, the Hartford, Connecticut-based carrier said today.

Bush will still report to president Doug Elliot, as she has been, the insurer said.

Before rejoining The Hartford as chief product and underwriting office for small commercial in 2013, Bush worked for a time at Travelers, where...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership