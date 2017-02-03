Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

The Hartford beats consensus despite P&C deterioration

David Bull 2 February 2017

The Hartford outperformed Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter of last year despite deteriorating P&C underwriting results that included personal auto losses.

The US insurer reported core operating earnings of $415mn that were down 7 percent from the $445mn generated in the same period of 2015.

At $1.08 a share, the performance compared favourably to a $0.93 a share consensus of 18 analyst forecasts compiled by MarketWatch.com.

The Connecticut-based company fell to a net loss of $81mn from net...

