Recent news:

The Hartford beats consensus despite P&C deterioration

David Bull 2 February 2017

The Hartford outperformed Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter of last year despite deteriorating P&C underwriting results that included personal auto losses.

The US insurer reported core operating earnings of $415mn that were down 7 percent from the $445mn generated in the same period of 2015.

At $1.08 a share, the performance compared favourably to a $0.93 a share consensus of 18 analyst forecasts compiled by MarketWatch.com.

The Connecticut-based company fell to a net loss of $81mn from net...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership