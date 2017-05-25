Recent news:

The Hartford appoints Firstenberg as P&C CUO

Charlie Thomas 25 May 2017

The Hartford has named David Firstenberg as the new chief underwriting officer (CUO) for its P&C businesses, replacing Mo Tooker.

Tooker remains head of The Hartford's middle market segment, a role he took on in addition to his duties as P&C CUO in March.

Reporting to Doug Elliot, president of The Hartford, Firstenberg will oversee the common underwriting framework across the company's small commercial, middle market, specialty commercial and personal lines segments.

Prior to joining The Hartford, Firstenberg was president...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership