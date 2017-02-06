Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 February 2017

The Hanover soars as analysts applaud reserve charge

Ted Bunker 3 February 2017

The Hanover's shares surged today after the company reported $174mn of unfavourable development on its reserves, erasing fourth-quarter profit, with analysts praising the move as a way to prepare for future earnings unencumbered by further adjustments.

The stock climbed over 7.2 percent to close at $90.10 in New York.

"A sizable amount of the charge is likely the result of management moving to a more conservative point within the range as it looks to put to bed the trend of...

