The Hanover drops 5% on analyst downgrade

Matthew Neill 12 January 2017

Shares in The Hanover have fallen more than 4 percent in morning trading in New York after an analyst downgraded his performance targets for the group.

The stock had dropped 4.89 percent to $84.57 as of 16:15 GMT following the release of a note from Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields that downgraded the company to "underperform" and lowered its share price target from $85.00 to $81.00.

Shields cited concerns over deterioration of the core loss ratio in the commercial and Chaucer segments of the group, and lowered his predicted earnings per share (EPS) for 2017 and 2018 from $6.75 and $6.80 respectively to $6.65 for both years.

He said this reflected higher core loss ratios and fewer share repurchases, which would be modestly offset by less adverse reserve development in the commercial division.

In addition, Shields dropped his predicted Q4 2016 and full year 2016 EPS estimates to $0.73 and $5.45 from $1.43 and $6.15 respectively to account for a modelled $67.5mn net reserve charge for the commercial segment.

This should allow senior management to address persistent adverse developments, the analyst said.

"Hanover's management team has already disclosed that it has hired a third party to review its reserves, and we (along with many or most of our clients) expect a decent-sized reserve charge in Q4 2016, so that the new management team can fully put the commercial segment's persistent (i.e. 19 consecutive quarters) adverse development behind it," Shields continued.

However, he warned that his valuation could be affected by the potential lowering of US corporate tax rates, which would provide a boon to the company. For every 100 basis points of tax rate reduction, Shields added an estimated $0.10 to 2017 EPS.