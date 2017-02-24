Recent news:

The Hanover dispels Chaucer sale talk

Ted Bunker 23 February 2017

Chaucer has taken a place at The Hanover's table under CEO Joe Zubretsky, who outlined his strategy in detail to investors today for the first time after taking over last year.

Chaucer, the London-based reinsurance group The Hanover acquired in 2011, is counted as a main support for that strategy, which involves using it as a launchpad to expand the company's international specialty business.

The inclusion appears to have put to rest, at least for the present, speculation that the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership