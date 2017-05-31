Recent news:

The Channel Syndicate builds cyber team

Catrin shi 31 May 2017

The Channel Syndicate has hired underwriter Gillian Anderson from Talbot to add to its recently formed cyber team.

Sources told this publication Anderson has already left the Validus-owned Lloyd's syndicate to join head of cyber and technology Tom Allen at Channel Syndicate 2015.

Anderson is Allen's first external hire since he joined Channel from Aspen in June 2016 to establish a cyber and technology division at the syndicate. At the time, Channel also internally appointed Amanveer Rayat as an underwriting...

