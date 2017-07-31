Recent news:

THB targets new markets with Botelho hire

Catrin Shi 31 July 2017

Specialist (re)insurance broker THB has hired Rodrigo Botelho to become director for its European division, effective from 1 October.

Botelho will be based in Amsterdam and will target new markets in the Portuguese-speaking countries of Africa.

He joins from Universal Seguros in Angola, where he held the position of chief corporate business officer with responsibility for reinsurance.

Botelho has previously held positions at Portuguese insurer Fidelidade Seguros and at Guy Carpenter.

Joaquim Caria, managing director for THB Europe, said that,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership