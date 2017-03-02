Recent news:

THB hires Kayll from Integro

Bernard Goyder 2 March 2017

Specialty (re)insurance broker THB Group has recruited Toby Kayll as a managing director in its marine division.

Kayll joins THB from Integro Insurance Brokers, where he was head of marine.

THB's marine division places hull and machinery, liability, cargo and protection and indemnity insurance.

At Integro, Kayll was involved in integrating two businesses, London Market Insurance Brokers in 2010 and Kite, Warren & Wilson in 2015. Before that Kayll was head of cargo, fine art and specie at GC Fac...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership