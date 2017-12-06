Recent news:

THB hires Durkan as commercial and placement director

Laura Board 6 December 2017

Insurance and reinsurance broker THB has appointed a former senior AJ Gallagher (AJG) executive as commercial and placement director within its UK risk solutions business.

Declan Durkan will join the AmWins-backed broker on 2 January.

He will report to Darren Nightingale, CEO of THB UK Risk Solutions, the broker's combined fleet and commercial operation in the UK.

At AJG UK, Durkan was managing director of the national broking and placement operation.

In that role, Durkan oversaw significant Ebitda growth and...

