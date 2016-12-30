Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 December 2016

Texas sees over $6bn of losses tied to weather in 2016

Ted Bunker 30 December 2016

Hail and other severe weather caused more than $6bn in damage to homes and automobiles in Texas in 2016, including $1.4bn from a single storm, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

A hail storm in April caused $1.4bn in damage in San Antonio and Bexar County, a state record for a single storm, the organisation said. The previous hail record was $1.1bn, set in 1995 in Fort Worth.

An early November hail storm in El Paso caused more than...

