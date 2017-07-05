Recent news:

Texas homeowners hail losses top $5bn for 2016

Ted Bunker 5 July 2017

Hailstorms that hit the Lone Star State resulted in a record of over $5bn in residential losses last year, the Insurance Council of Texas said today, citing data collected by state regulators.

Combined with over $910mn in losses from windstorms, including tornadoes, the $5.9bn in losses for 2016 were more than double the $2.5bn recorded in the previous year.

Hail losses alone last year easily surpassed the annual record set in 2015 for such events at about $1.9bn, the council...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership