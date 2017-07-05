Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 July 2017

Search archive

Texas homeowners hail losses top $5bn for 2016

Ted Bunker 5 July 2017

Hailstorms that hit the Lone Star State resulted in a record of over $5bn in residential losses last year, the Insurance Council of Texas said today, citing data collected by state regulators.

Combined with over $910mn in losses from windstorms, including tornadoes, the $5.9bn in losses for 2016 were more than double the $2.5bn recorded in the previous year.

Hail losses alone last year easily surpassed the annual record set in 2015 for such events at about $1.9bn, the council...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π