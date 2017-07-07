Recent news:

Texan broker Higginbotham moves to expand in Oklahoma

Ted Bunker 7 July 2017

The largest independent broker based in Texas is stepping outside the Lone Star State for the first time in its nearly 70-year history by opening an Oklahoma City office.

Run by brokers Gray Holden and Chris Lavigne, the office will extend the reach of Fort Worth-based Higginbotham further from its core market in Texas, where it serves mainly in south central areas of the sprawling state. Both Holden and Lavigne are executive vice presidents of the company.

The company, ranked...

