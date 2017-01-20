Recent news:

Tennessee wildfire losses exceed $800mn

Matthew Neill 20 January 2017

Insurance claims from the Sevier County, Tennessee wildfires in November have reached $842mn, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI).

The figure, released by the regulator in response to a request by local news outlet the News Sentinel, is far above the estimated $500mn of claims the watchdog announced in December.

The fires have led to 3,947 claims so far for both residential and commercial property losses.

The estimate is the third to be released by the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership