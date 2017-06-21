Recent news:

Tech venture Bridger picks up auto MGA

Dan Ascher 21 June 2017

Newly established tech venture Bridger has bought a California-based MGA that will serve as the platform for its new blockchain smart contract, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

SCJ Insurance writes around $15mn of non-standard auto business in California.

Under its new ownership the MGA is expected to expand into Texas and Arizona, where it also holds licences.

Bridger CEO Kimo Winterbottom told this publication: "We think it's an excellent operational platform to basically take our technology out of the pilot...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership