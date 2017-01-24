Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

Tax reforms faulted as potentially costly to insurers

Ted Bunker 23 January 2017

Proposals in Congress that would affect taxation of reinsurance premiums paid to off-shore carriers would effectively raise prices - in some cases dramatically - and reduce the amount of coverage available to US customers, asserts a new study produced for opponents of the measures.

At issue are the "border adjustability" element of the Republicans' tax reform "Blueprint" as well as a proposal aimed more narrowly at premiums ceded to offshore affiliates by foreign-owned US insurers, known as the Warner/Neal bill...

