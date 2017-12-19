Recent news:

Tax reform passes House and heads to final Senate vote

Ted Bunker 19 December 2017

The US House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax overhaul today that would drop the corporate income tax rate to a flat 21 percent and fundamentally alter offshore affiliate reinsurance economics should the measure win Senate approval and be signed into law.

President Donald Trump has supported the Republican tax reform effort, and earlier set a pre-Christmas deadline for passage of the bill, which would take effect in January. It is expected to boost property and casualty carriers' earnings by...

