Recent news:

Tax reform passes but flaws force House revote

Ted Bunker 20 December 2017

Congress passed a sweeping tax overhaul that would drop the corporate income tax rate to a flat 21 percent and fundamentally alter offshore affiliate reinsurance economics, but flaws in parts of the bill will force a revote today in the lower chamber.

The flaws in the bill passed by the House of Representatives involved educational savings accounts and college endowments.

The Senate addressed those flaws and in a late night session approved the legislation in a 51-48 party line vote...

