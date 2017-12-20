Recent news:

Tax cuts to generate double-digit EPS growth at US P&C carriers

Iulia Ciutina 20 December 2017

Domestic carriers that are heavily concentrated in the US will benefit the most from a cut in the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, with equity analysts estimating around a double-digit uplift in next year's earnings.

Allstate, WR Berkley and Travelers were among the insurers estimated to record the strongest gains from a reduction in taxes, as well as broker Brown & Brown.

Meanwhile, non-US domiciled companies such as Bermudian (re)insurers would be negatively impacted by an...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership