Recent news:

Tawuniya changes CEO

Bernard Goyder 1 March 2017

Saudi Arabian composite insurer Tawuniya has selected Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan Al-Bouq as its CEO to replace Raed Bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, who has resigned for personal reasons.

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange on 26 February, Tawuniya said that Al-Bouq, currently the company's vice president for sales and marketing, will start as CEO on 21 April.

Tawuniya, previously known as the National Company for Cooperative Insurance, was one of Saudi Arabia's first local insurance companies when it was...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership