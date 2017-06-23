Recent news:

Tarian adds legal and underwriting hires

Matthew Neill 23 June 2017

Neon-owned cyber venture Tarian has recruited Heather Marsden as legal officer and Dan Wall as assistant underwriter as the start-up continues to build out its team.

Marsden formerly served as commercial counsel at Willis Towers Watson and as in-house counsel at Brit, according to LinkedIn, while Wall joins the start-up from Maven Underwriting, where he was also an assistant underwriter.

Tarian, which is led by former Barbican cyber head Geoff White, launched earlier this year to write cyber and technology...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership