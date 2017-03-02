Recent news:

Talbot names Morris active underwriter

Matthew Neill 2 March 2017

Validus-owned Lloyd's business, Talbot Underwriting, has promoted David Morris to active underwriter of Syndicate 1183.

He will report to James Skinner, who will step down as active underwriter but remain the carrier's chief underwriting officer.

The appointment remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Morris previously served as Talbot's head of overseas offices and head of international property in London.

Prior to that he was head of underwriting at Talbot Risk Services in Singapore, and he has also spent time in the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership