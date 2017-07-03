Recent news:

Talbot loses head of treaty

Bernard Goyder and Matthew Neill 3 July 2017

Talbot's head of treaty John Cutts has left after well over a decade with the company, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Sources indicated the aviation-focused underwriter had not yet secured a new role after his recent resignation.

He had been at Talbot for more than 17 years.

In addition to his responsibility for the aviation treaty book, Cutts is believed to have been involved in the carrier's marine treaty business.

Validus' Lloyd's arm is a significant market for aviation treaty...

