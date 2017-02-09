Recent news:

Talbot establishes trio of terror facilities

Matthew Neill 9 February 2017

Validus' Lloyd's operation Talbot Underwriting has launched three Lloyd's-led terror facilities in Singapore, Latin America and Dubai.

Capacity for the Singapore facility will be provided by Sompo Canopius, while the Latin American and Dubai capacity will be provided by Sompo Canopius, Navigators and Neon.

The Singapore operation will write terror risk up to $150mn for a single risk, and the Latin America and Dubai facilities will have a single-risk capacity of $175mn.

All of the facilities will provide a full...

