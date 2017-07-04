Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 July 2017

Talbot A&H duo to join AmTrust at Lloyds

Charlie Thomas 4 July 2017

AmTrust at Lloyd's has hired Jahangez Chaudhery and William Waddell-Dudley from Talbot to enhance its accident and health (A&H) offering, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Chaudhery was formerly deputy head of A&H at Talbot Underwriting, a role he held for almost six years. Prior to this, he spent three years as a reinsurance underwriter at Chartis Insurance, as well as completing a four-year stint at AIG.

Waddell-Dudley was formerly a senior class underwriter at Talbot.

The hire of two well-known...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/1

