Recent news:

Talanx to buy Generali Colombian units for EUR30mn

Matthew Neill 19 July 2017

Talanx has agreed to a EUR30.0mn ($34.6mn)) deal to acquire Generali's majority stake in it two Colombian units as the Italian carrier continues to divest non-core assets.

The big German insurer is buying more than 90 percent of Generali Colombia's general and life insurance businesses.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval in Colombia and is expected to close by the end of the year.

The acquired operations include eight branch offices in Colombia alongside a headquarters in Bogota. The...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership