Recent news:

Talanx profit tops Q1 forecasts despite cat losses

Matthew Neill 15 May 2017

Operating profit at German carrier Talanx held steady in the first quarter at EUR576mn ($629.4mn) despite higher large-loss catastrophe activity.



In a statement released this morning the majority owner of Hannover Re said operating profit edged up 0.5 percent year-on-year. The result was 3.4 percent higher than the figure predicted by Baader Helvea's Daniel Bischof and 4.5 percent above the consensus, the analyst noted.



Talanx said the impact of large loss activity rose 24.4 percent to EUR153mn in the period,...

