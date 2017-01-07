Recent news:

Taiping Re opens Japanese representative office

Charlie Thomas 6 January 2017

Chinese carrier Taiping Re has opened a representative office in Japan.

The Tokyo office was registered November before opening on 15 December.

Joyce Li, Taiping Re's deputy chief marketing officer, has been appointed chief representative of the Japanese office. Li has more than 20 years' experience as a reinsurance treaty underwriter and is familiar with the Japanese market.

A spokesman for Taiping Re told this publication that Japan was one of the carrier's key markets and had a good track...

