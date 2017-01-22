Recent news:

T Rowe Price reveals $100mn insurance claim

Dan Ascher 20 January 2017

Listed US investment firm T Rowe Price is set to receive $100mn from insurers after a technical blunder reportedly cost the company's shareholders twice that sum.

The investment house said it could stand to receive a further $50mn under remaining insurance claims that are currently still pending.

The loss relates to the Baltimore-based firm's investment in US computer manufacturer Dell.

According to reports T Rowe Price opposed a bid by the tech company's founder Michael Dell to take the then-$25bn...

