Swiss Re to merge strategy, financial roles as CFO Cole resigns

Bernard Goyder 8 December 2017

Swiss Re CFO David Cole is to step down, with chief strategy officer John Dacey taking over the role next year.

The reinsurer said today that Cole will leave the position on 31 March, while remaining a board member of several Swiss Re subsidiaries. It attributed Cole's move to a plan to pursue a career as a non-executive director.

Dacey will remain chief strategy officer after taking up the CFO job since Swiss Re has decided to merge the roles...

