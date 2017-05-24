Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 May 2017

Swiss Re Singapore CEO gains P&C remit

Bernard Goyder 24 May 2017

Swiss Re has named Sharon Ooi as head of its Singapore property and casualty underwriting hub, as part of a wider set of changes to the structure of its Asian business.

In a newly created role, Ooi, who is Swiss Re's Singapore CEO, will add P&C underwriting head for Asia, Australia and New Zealand to her remit, Swiss Re said.

Victor Kuk takes over responsibility for P&C client markets in southeast Asia, India, Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, a role...

