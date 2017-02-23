Recent news:

Swiss Re records major miss on Q4 results

Charlie Thomas 23 February 2017

Swiss Re surprised analysts this morning by reporting group net income of $517mn for the fourth quarter of 2016, down 44.9 percent on the prior-year period and missing consensus by 18 percent.

Bernstein analyst Thomas Seidl described the headline results as "far below expectations", but said the Q4 report did not materially affect his firm's investment thesis.

The miss was driven by worse-than-expected performance in the corporate solutions and life capital division, with underlying results in the P&C Re and...

