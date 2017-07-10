Recent news:

Swiss Re has most reserving risk of European reinsurers: Bernstein

Bernard Goyder 10 July 2017

Swiss Re is the worst reserved of its European reinsurance peers, with its reserve position on workers' compensation and accident and health (A&H) business a particular concern, Bernstein analysts have claimed.

In a research note published today, Bernstein analyst Thomas Seidl said Swiss Re had greater reserving risk than European rivals Munich Re and Hannover Re, largely due to its A&H exposures. Scor was not included in the analysis.

"We see A&H and workers' compensation business as a red flag...

