Swiss Re has most reserving risk of European reinsurers: Bernstein

Swiss Re is the worst reserved of its European reinsurance peers, with its reserve position on workers' compensation and accident and health (A&H) business a particular concern, Bernstein analysts have claimed.
In a research note published today, Bernstein analyst Thomas Seidl said Swiss Re had greater reserving risk than European rivals Munich Re and Hannover Re, largely due to its A&H exposures. Scor was not included in the analysis.
"We see A&H and workers' compensation business as a red flag...
