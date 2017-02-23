Recent news:

Swiss Re CUO Weber to step down

23 February 2017

Swiss Re has announced that its group chief underwriting officer Matthias Weber will step down on 30 June after 25 years at the reinsurance giant.

He will be replaced by Edouard Schmid, who is currently head of property and specialty reinsurance and has been with Swiss Re since 1991.

Swiss Re chairman Walter Kielholz said the firm "very much regret[s]" Weber's decision, but respected his desire to focus on his family.

"We will miss his experience and guidance as a...

