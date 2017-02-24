Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 February 2017

Search archive

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to target primary lead business

Catrin Shi 24 February 2017

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions will start to write primary lead layers for mid-sized corporations as it seeks to change the mix of its portfolio to adapt to market conditions.

According to its full-year results presentation, Swiss Re generated $4.1bn of premium through writing excess layers for large corporations in 2016, making the carrier a top five to 10 player in the space.

Swiss Re now aims to write additional primary lead premiums of $1bn-$1.5bn by 2020, compared with what it...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π