Recent news:

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to target primary lead business

Catrin Shi 24 February 2017

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions will start to write primary lead layers for mid-sized corporations as it seeks to change the mix of its portfolio to adapt to market conditions.

According to its full-year results presentation, Swiss Re generated $4.1bn of premium through writing excess layers for large corporations in 2016, making the carrier a top five to 10 player in the space.

Swiss Re now aims to write additional primary lead premiums of $1bn-$1.5bn by 2020, compared with what it...

