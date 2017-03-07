Recent news:

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions sets up in Malaysia

Bernard Goyder 7 March 2017

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has opened an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, appointing Juerg Stoll as country head for the region.

The office became operational on 1 March, with Stoll, formerly Swiss Re Corporate Solutions country head for Japan, moving to Kuala Lumpur to head the business.

Stoll will report to Jonathan Rake, the South East Asia head at the commercial lines carrier.

A statement by the global insurer today said that the unit would service large and upper mid-sized...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership