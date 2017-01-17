Recent news:

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions names Germany head

Bernard Goyder 16 January 2017

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has hired a Chubb executive as its country manager for Germany, as the reinsurer expands in the primary market.

Swiss Re said that Bijan Daftari will be based in Munich. His role will include developing Swiss Re's share of the German commercial insurance market.

Daftari has been German country manager at Chubb since 2011, having worked at the insurer since 1992. Daftari will report to Tony Buckle, CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Swiss...

